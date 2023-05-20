 Bhopal: Mahavir Dairy's registration suspended after mice spotted
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Mahavir Dairy's registration suspended after mice spotted

Bhopal: Mahavir Dairy's registration suspended after mice spotted

A team of Food and Drugs Administration Department (FDA) raided hotels, restaurants and grocery shops on Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 07:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Presence of mice in Mahavir Dairy at Mayur Vihar led to suspension of its registration on Friday.

A team of Food and Drugs Administration Department (FDA) raided hotels, restaurants and grocery shops on Friday. During raids, food samples were collected from hotels, restaurants and grocery shops.

The samples of gram flour, rice flakes were collected from Namo Raj Hotel and Restaurant. The samples of besan laddoos and maida were collected from Rajoria hotel, besan laddoos and refined soyabean oil were collected from Birtharia Hotel while those of mawa and soyabean oil were collected from Raja hotel. Similarly, samples of coriander powder and frozen juice were collected from Rajoria grocery.

“Walls were not properly plastered in Mahavir Dairy of Mayur Vihar. Mice were found store room. So, its registration has been suspended. Samples were collected from various hostels of Ratibad area too,” FDA inspector Devendra Dubey said.”

Read Also
Bhopal: BMC council meet today; renaming of road, park on agenda
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Morena collector suspends panchayat secretary of Baghroli village

MP: Morena collector suspends panchayat secretary of Baghroli village

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner expresses dismay over slow construction work of Medical college

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner expresses dismay over slow construction work of Medical college

MP: House construction a tough chapter for Sehore residents due tp alleged hike in development...

MP: House construction a tough chapter for Sehore residents due tp alleged hike in development...

Madhya Pradesh: Body of female tiger cub found in Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Body of female tiger cub found in Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Two buffalo thieves tied to pole, beaten up in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two buffalo thieves tied to pole, beaten up in Chhatarpur