Bhopal: Mahavir Dairy's registration suspended after mice spotted

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Presence of mice in Mahavir Dairy at Mayur Vihar led to suspension of its registration on Friday.

A team of Food and Drugs Administration Department (FDA) raided hotels, restaurants and grocery shops on Friday. During raids, food samples were collected from hotels, restaurants and grocery shops.

The samples of gram flour, rice flakes were collected from Namo Raj Hotel and Restaurant. The samples of besan laddoos and maida were collected from Rajoria hotel, besan laddoos and refined soyabean oil were collected from Birtharia Hotel while those of mawa and soyabean oil were collected from Raja hotel. Similarly, samples of coriander powder and frozen juice were collected from Rajoria grocery.

“Walls were not properly plastered in Mahavir Dairy of Mayur Vihar. Mice were found store room. So, its registration has been suspended. Samples were collected from various hostels of Ratibad area too,” FDA inspector Devendra Dubey said.”