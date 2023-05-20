Bhopal: BMC council meet today; renaming of road, park on agenda

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation council will meet on Saturday with an agenda to rename road and a park. However, the opposition Congress has its own agenda on cards that is to corner the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) for degrading the Parishad (Council).

The BMC council is all set to rename road from ward office sector A (near Chetak bridge) to Kashturba Nagar after renowned painter late Sachida Nagdev. Nagdev, the recipient of Shikhar Samman – highest civilian honor bestowed by MP Government- was one of the first few Indian artists to experiment fusion of Indian miniature painting style with modern abstract style. Besides, the park located in Smart City will be named Sahityakar Park. The opposition members in BMC council are peeved with the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) for passing tenders without taking council members on the board. The tenders are being passed at MiC level and not tabled before the Parishad, this is against the rule, said leader of opposition in BMC Shabista Zaki.

The BMC administration always talks about financial crises whenever the funds are demanded by corporators for undertaking development works but MiC is clearing tenders without the knowledge of the parishad, which is an insult to the BMC chairman and the House, she added. The MiC needs to explain how they are managing the funds, she said, adding that Congress members will raise the issue in a Parishad meeting on Saturday.