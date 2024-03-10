Bhopal: Madrassas Initiate Campaign Increase Students’ Enrollment In Slum Areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To increase student enrollment, several madrassas across the city have initiated a campaign with a primary focus on engaging with communities, particularly in slum areas, to encourage them to enroll their children in educational programs.

In an effort to improve academic outcomes, a few madrassas have organised counseling sessions for both teachers and students to identify areas where they may be lacking in delivering the exam results.

The results of the 2022-2023 examinations highlight the significance of this initiative. Out of 3,464 students enrolled in 5th-grade exams, 2,169 successfully passed their exam, achieving a pass percentage of 62.62. Similarly, among the 2,472 students in the 8th grade, 1,104 students cleared their exams, resulting in a pass percentage of 44.66.

Ali Qadr, representing the Madrassa situated at Lalghati, emphasized the institution's commitment to enhancing results. “We have conducted counseling sessions for teachers and students to identify areas for improvement in delivering results,” Qadr stated. “For the past 60 days, without any breaks, we have been actively engaging with local communities, particularly in slum areas, to raise awareness about the importance of education. We urge parents to enroll their children in the madrassa.”

Qadr further clarified his madrassa’s enrollment policy, stating, “We do not enroll those who are not interested in studying in our regular classes, adhering to the board pattern.”

Aamir Ali, another Madrassa owner, stated, “We are actively engaging in door-to-door outreach to educate people about the fundamentals of education. We request that parents prioritize their children’s education and encourage them to enroll in our institution. Fortunately, many parents willingly send their children to receive ‘talim’ (education), added Aamir.