Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to host WTM Responsible Tourism India Award 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will host WTM (World Travel Market) Responsible Tourism India Award 2022 at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall), in the city on September 7, said principal secretary of tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla.

Shukla was speaking to media persons here on Wednesday. He said that the 30 awards would be given in 10 categories.

Besides , MPTB in association with ADTOI- MP Chapter (Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India), will organise a symposium on, International Centre for Responsible Tourism,’ UK (ICRT).

Shukla said that the event would be held from August 30 –September 10. On August, 30 and 31, the team will visit Mitawali, Padawali, Bateshwar and Gwalior and will explore Orchha and nearby villages (Radhapur and Ladpurakhas) on September 1and 2. The team will be travelling to Khajuraho, Madla, Dhamna, and Basata on September 3 and 4. On September 6 and 7, ICRT workshop and WTM Responsible Tourism India Awards will be held at Minto Hall, Bhopal. The team will be visiting Dhaba, Chedka, Sabarwani, Madhai and Pachmarhi on September 8-9. An art and craft exhibition will also be conducted.

An ICRT team having representatives from different countries including, UK, Australia, South Africa, France will visit different places of Madhya Pradesh. The team will be led by Dr Harold Goodwin, founder director of ICRT and Managing Director of Responsible Tourism Partnership, he added.

30 Awards in 10 categories:

1. Decarbonising Travel and Tourism

2. Sustaining employees and communities through Pandemic

3. Destinations building back better post-covid.

4. Increasing diversity in tourism: How inclusive is our industry.

5. Reducing plastic waste in the environment.

6. Growing the local economic benefit.

7. Access for the differently-abled travellers, employees and holidaymakers

8. Increasing Tourism's Contribution to Natural Heritage and Biodiversity

9. Conserving Water and Improving Water Security and Supply for Neighbours.

9. Contributing to Cultural Heritage

10. The Visit Schedule of ICRT Team