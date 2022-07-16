Carolyn Turnbull, MD, Tourism of Western Australia: 'Cricket has brought the two nations together so amazingly well over the years'

On a rainy morning at a Mumbai hotel, a Western Australian Trade Mission to India discussed the opportunities for tourism in the Australian region well-known for its foods, wine, and countryside. India and Australia have close relations, especially being bound by love for cricket, and India being

Australia’s ninth largest trading partner, the Indian subcontinent is a priority for the region. In a post-Covid world, the challenges for tourism across the world have been significant, and countries have specified the need to develop more sustainable, safe, and resilient tourism models.

There could be nothing better than the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will take place this year in October in Perth, providing an opportunity for this delegation to come to India and discuss travel.

We spoke to Carolyn Turnbull, MD, Tourism, Western Australia, about ‘pent-up demand’ and ‘revenge travel’ to regions such as Western Australia, and how the region was seeking to attract tourists.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are Western Australia’s trade and tourism policies for India?

Within tourism, we are not just looking at the return of the visiting friends and family market, but also business travellers, and small premium incentives and conferences to Western Australia (WA). Also, in addition, the International Student Market is an important one that drives the visitor economy.

What preparations are on-going for T20?

The T20 Men’s World Cup gives us a great reason to reconnect with India. We believe that visiting during this time will showcase the city and the surrounds in a magnificent way. We are sharing the message of the T20 Men’s World Cup with our distribution, trade and marketing partners in the months ahead to build up that excitement, to ensure the welcome of many visitors during that time.

How do you plan to cater to the more sophisticated Indian traveller post-pandemic?

Covid has given us time to stop, reflect and really understand how we should be promoting WA to the international market, India being a top priority market. We are here to send a message that we are open for business. India is a strategic partner for WA. We believe that the sophisticated India traveller is looking for off the beaten track destinations — those that can really immerse into the experiential nature, for example. WA. When you travel to WA, you feel a sense of time, space and connection, which really does deliver a world-class travel experience.

What should the Indian traveller look forward to in WA?

Perth is an incredible lifestyle city. It’s sophisticated, laid-back, understated. Coming from India where life is really busy, it’s really about immersing into that true lifestyle, wide-open spaces, and beautiful beaches. And then getting out and exploring. Whether that is our world-class wine and food offerings, or our nature and wildlife. One can experience World UNESCO heritage sites, Shark Bay, Ningaloo Reef, the Bungle Bungle Range and really take the time to understand the world’s oldest continuing culture, which is older than nearly 60,000 years. And then you can pair those amazing landscapes with the great food and wine we have.

What do you believe Australians and Indians have in common, over and above cricket?

We have passion in common, as well as desirability to travel and explore other cultures and experiences. Cricket has brought the two nations together so amazingly well over the years. Sport gives us a reason to build that spirit and connectivity. But it’s also more than just that. We do know that the Indian market is a sophisticated one. You enjoy exploring new destinations and WA gives you a new alternative to experiencing the natural wonders that Australia offers so beautifully. We want to showcase Perth as an exciting place to return to, whether you are coming with family and friends or whether you are coming on a honeymoon, or to explore the state. This provides a great opportunity for more visitation in the future.

Through the learnings of various cultures / destinations we become richer. India and Australia have always shared a great relationship. There’s great respect, and there’s also a new desirability in a post-Covid world for the premium traveller that wants to think about what the future will look like. The consciousness of travellers has been evolving.

People are not looking for busy cities, but for meaningful experiences, in a unique and authentic way. We are excited to welcome back the Indian market.