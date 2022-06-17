Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh School of Drama director Teekam Joshi plans for better training, infrastructure

Teekam Joshi, Director, MP School of Drama | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) director Teekam Joshi has drawn up an ambitious plan for improving the institution in terms of academics, infrastructure and training. The plan is currently at the drawing board level and the requisite approvals are yet to come.

Joshi who took over as MPSD director in April this year told Free Press that he would like to extend the duration of diploma course from one to two years. “I personally feel that a two-year diploma will have higher academic value,” he said. The school is seeking affiliation from Raja Mansingh Tomar Music & Arts University, Gwalior.

If that materialises, the syllabus will be recast. “This will be done by the syllabus committee but what I feel is that the new syllabus should be an optimum mix of theoretical and practical training,” he said.

Joshi said that he would like the proposed two-year diploma course to equip students with skills other than mere acting. “For instance, there might be some students who are more interested in technical aspects like lighting, sound, music and other off-stage crafts,” he said. A wider and more comprehensive syllabus will create more opportunities for pass-outs, he explained.

Joshi is of the opinion that it is very difficult to impart knowledge of different dimensions of theatrical arts in one year. “Natyashastra alone runs into six volumes,” he pointed out.

He would also like to get MPSD shifted to more spacious and better premises. At present, the school functions at Sanskriti Bhavan at Banganga Square. Joshi said that establishing a repertory was also on his agenda. The repertory may include present and ex-students.