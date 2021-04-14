Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh health minister visits hospitals to inquire about oxygen availability, facilities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary on Wednesday visited private hospitals to take stock of medical facilities and availability of oxygen. He visited People’s Hospital and JK Hospital among others.

He held a meeting with senior doctors and hospital management about availability of oxygen and Remdesivir. Dr Anil Dixit, dean Peoples Medical College, said minister visited Peoples Hospital and inquired about facilities available for corona patients.

Meanwhile, district administration has claimed that there is no crisis of oxygen supply in state capital. However, private hospitals have cried foul over difficulties in oxygen supply leading to deaths of Covid patients.