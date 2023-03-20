Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government announces song, audio clip contest for Ladli Behna Yojana

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan showers flower petals on women during the launch of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, at Jamboree ground | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Culture has invited songs and audio clips for competition and awards under Madhya Pradesh Government's Ladli Behna Yojana. Hindi and eight other dialects of the state including Bundeli, Bagheli, Nimari, Malvi, Bhadavari, Bhili, Gondi and Korku have been included.

The best song and audio clip will be presented before the selection committee by the department and the award will be announced in three categories. The first, the second and third prize winners of the award will get Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and 10,000 in each category. It is mandatory to have proper title of song and audio. The duration of the audio clip will be not more than 3 to 6 minutes.

Recording of songs and audio can be sent through email of directorate and through pen drive in the office of the directorate at Bhopal. It will be mandatory to have name, address, and telephone, pin code of the sender, organisation in the songs and audio clips.