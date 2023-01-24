Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh athletes win two medals on first day of Khelo India National Wushu Women's League Championship

Khelo India Wushu Women's League National Championship began in Chandigarh on Tuesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khelo India Wushu Women's League National Championship began in Chandigarh on Tuesday. This national competition began with two martial artists from Madhya Pradesh winning two medals. This tournament will conclude on January 27.

On the first day of the national tournament, two martial artists from Madhya Pradesh won two medals, including one silver and one bronze. Shraddha Yadav won a silver medal and Sweccha Jatav won a bronze medal on Tuesday at Chandigarh University. In this tournament, two martial artists, Bhooraksha Dubey and Neha, from Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bhopal are also representing Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Wushu Association Secretary Sarika Gupta informed that the "Wushu Women's League" was organised by dividing the country into four zones. In this national league, athletes will compete for prize money. The first, second, and third place medal winners in this competition will receive Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000, respectively.

