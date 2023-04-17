Bhopal: Machine learning engineer provides insight to AI offerings

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lavi Nigam, Google’s Machine Learning Engineer spoke on the company’s AI Ecosystem for Cloud Developers. He provided an overview of Google’s AI offerings for cloud developers. Another speaker from Google Harsh Dattani threw light on Google Developers Programme. He also informed about Google’s developer community programmes in India and how everyone can participate in it. They were speaking at an event at Samanway Bhawan in the city on Sunday.

It was organised by GDG Cloud Bhopal to mark Cloud Community Day Bhopal -2023. Cloud Engineer at Searce, Abhishek Sharma spoke on Architecting with Google Cloud whereas GDE Web Technologies, Adobe, Ashok Vishwakarma threw light on Road to DevOps Engineer. He also talked about the idea to help students and professionals to understand the DevOPS landscape and what are some of the pre-requisites to get started. The event was organised for professionals, students and tech enthusiasts in Bhopal, witnessing the participation of 600 attendees offline and several joining online through live streaming on the official website.

There were more than 10 speakers and guests from across the country to deliver lecture and shared expertise through sessions and panel discussions on cloud architecture, Kubernetes, AI, DevOps practices, etc. The chief guest of the event was Manu Shrivastava, additional chief secretary of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment. Some key resource persons included Ashok Vishwakarma (Adobe), Anubhav Singh (Dynopii), Harsh Dattani, Lavi Nigam (Google) and Jitendra Gupta (Wipro).

GDG Cloud is a technical community based in Bhopal, led by Aditya Shah, Manager at Incsub LLC and Mayur Rathi, Consultant at Capgemini. The objective of the event was to bring together enthusiasts and experts, promoting learning and growth.