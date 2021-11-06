Bhopal: LTT-Prayagraj festival special train on Nov 9 & 10

Bhopal: The railway department has introduced Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (LTT) - Prayagraj Festival special train (01267/01268), which will pass through Madhya Pradesh with a trip from both sides.

LTT-Prayag Raj (01267) will leave LTT on November 9 at 10 pm. Next day, it will reach Itarsi at 10 am. It will reach Prayagraj at 8 pm. Similarly, Prayagraj-LTT (01268) will leave Prayagraj station on November 10 at 10 pm. Next day, it will reach Itarsi at 9 am and will reach LTT at 10 pm. It will cover Kalyan, Nasik Road, Bhusawal, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Manikpur, Shankargarh, Naini.

The train will have 1 coach of AC-1, a coach of AC-2, 14 coaches of AC-III and four general coaches taking total number of coaches to 22. Indian Railways has already introduced 24 special trains to clear festival rush for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Municipal Corporation collects 45 tons of cracker waste

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 11:41 PM IST