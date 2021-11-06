e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 11:41 PM IST

Bhopal: LTT-Prayagraj festival special train on Nov 9 & 10

Staff Reporter
Bhopal: The railway department has introduced Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (LTT) - Prayagraj Festival special train (01267/01268), which will pass through Madhya Pradesh with a trip from both sides.

LTT-Prayag Raj (01267) will leave LTT on November 9 at 10 pm. Next day, it will reach Itarsi at 10 am. It will reach Prayagraj at 8 pm. Similarly, Prayagraj-LTT (01268) will leave Prayagraj station on November 10 at 10 pm. Next day, it will reach Itarsi at 9 am and will reach LTT at 10 pm. It will cover Kalyan, Nasik Road, Bhusawal, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Manikpur, Shankargarh, Naini.

The train will have 1 coach of AC-1, a coach of AC-2, 14 coaches of AC-III and four general coaches taking total number of coaches to 22. Indian Railways has already introduced 24 special trains to clear festival rush for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

