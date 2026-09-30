Bhopal Lower Lake Pollution Case, MPPCB Assesses ₹2.10 Crore Environmental Compensation Against BMC | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has calculated environmental compensation of Rs 2.10 crore against Bhopal Municipal Corporation and submitted it in its report placed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) during a hearing on Monday. The MPPCB has also submitted an Action Taken Report.

According to the report submitted during the hearing, all 37 previously identified drains discharging into the Lower Lake have been intercepted and diverted towards Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

However, untreated sewage from two drains is still entering the lake. The report states that a total of approximately 8 MLD of untreated sewage reaches the Lower Lake daily, comprising about 6 MLD from Banganga nullah and approximately 2 MLD from Banganga nullah near Old Fish Aquarium (Purana Machhli Ghar).

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commenced work on a 10 MLD capacity STP to treat this sewage on September 11, 2026, with a target completion date of December 31, 2027.

Petitioner Rashid Noor Khan said that MPPCB, in its report, informed that fine of Rs 45,000 has been imposed on the landlord concerned.

A notice was issued for damage caused to trees by use of chemicals under the Madhya Pradesh Preservation of Trees (Urban Areas) Act, 2004, and the associated rules of 2002.

Advocate Harshwardhan Tiwari, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, said that MPPCB has made a calculation of environmental compensation based on 21 months (from March 31, 2026, to December 31, 2027) and two drains, applying a rate of Rs 5 lakh per drain per month.

On this basis, the compensation is assessed at Rs 2.10 crore, calculated as 2 drains Rs 5 lakh 21 months.