Bhopal Ground Check Finds Exposed Wires, Broken Junction Boxes After Fatal Electrocution | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Meant to light up the city, several roadside electricity and street-light poles have instead turned into potential death traps. A day after BJP Yuva Morcha district general secretary Divya Rishi Tiwari died after coming in contact with a pole near DB Mall on Sunday, a ground inspection revealed unsafe electrical installations at several busy locations across the city.

A ground check at MP Nagar Zone-1 and Zone-2, New Market, Shyamla Hills, Link Road No. 1, Bhadbhada Road, Depot Crossing and several parts of the Old City showed that at several places, exposed wiring, damaged junction boxes, loose connections and inadequately protected electrical components were visible near roads, footpaths and parking areas.

MP Nagar, New Market and the Old City witness heavy pedestrian and vehicular movement throughout the day, where commercial establishments, offices, coaching centres and shops remain open till late evening.

While exposed wiring may be visible during daylight, the danger becomes harder to spot at night when street lights are damaged, or visibility is poor.

Pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and people using roadside parking can unknowingly come close to poles or exposed wires and boxes.

Repeated incidents highlight the danger

On Sunday night, Divya Rishi Tiwari received a fatal electric shock from a pole near DB Mall.

The incident has raised questions over the safety inspection and maintenance of roadside electrical infrastructure.

Last year, an eight-year-old boy died in the Habibganj area after reportedly coming in contact with an exposed roadside wire while going to pick up a ball.

Earlier, a five-year-old girl was electrocuted after she came in contact with an exposed wire near her house in Shahjahanabad.

Will safety audit be conducted now?

Will authorities inspect only the accident site or conduct a safety audit of all roadside poles to check exposed wiring, earthing and junction boxes? Who is responsible for immediately securing damaged boxes and exposed connections? Do the Municipal Corporation and the electricity department maintain records of poles where current leakage or faulty wiring has been reported?