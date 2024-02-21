Bhopal: Lovelorn Youth Hangs Self | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year old lovelorn man hanged himself to death over one-sided love in the Katara Hills area, said police Tuesday. The youth has left a suicide note.

Police said the deceased Abhishek, a resident of Gorishankar complex was found hanging at his sister’s house on Monday evening. The youth used to live with his sister and brother-in-law and worked as a guard. For the last few days he was not reporting to work.

Family told police that Abhishek loved a minor girl and wanted to marry her, but she was not interested in him. The family members of the girl also did not like the boy. Importantly the boy wanted to marry her, but the girl was minor. Members of the two families tried to make the youth understand but he fell into depression owing to rejection.

On Monday, the family had gone for some work, when the youth hanged himself from the ceiling fan. When her sister came back, she found her brother hanging. On Tuesday after the postmortem the body was handed over to the family, the police said. Police added that on Tuesday, the grandfather handed over the youth’s suicide note. Further probe is underway