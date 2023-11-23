Bhopal: LoP Accuses Bhind Collector Of Supporting BJP Candidate, Files Complaint With ECI

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava for allegedly supporting BJP candidates in the assembly elections.

Singh claimed that if the Collector remained on his seat, the election results may get affected.

The Congress leaders are attacking the government employees who allegedly supported BJP candidates and filing complaints against them.

The LoP, while addressing media persons said that the Collector had asked his employees about the Lahar constituency, from where he is registering win for seven times in a row. The Collector had asked for a confidential report from the employees, he alleged.

He claimed that several government employees were barred from casting their votes and whoever casted votes, their box was not deposited in the treasury.

Singh also alleged that the Congress party polling agents were forced to sit outside the polling stations, but on the other hand, the BJP agents were sitting inside and manipulating the elections.

No exit poll till Nov 30, any violation to invite 2-yr jail, fine or both: DM

District Returning Officer Asheesh Singh said, a ban has been imposed on publishing, promoting or disseminating information on any type of exit poll or its results till 6:30 pm on November 30 through print or electronic media.

If any person violates the provision, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both, the official said. The exit poll is banned as Model Code of Conduct(MCC) is effective for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections-2023.

It is noteworthy that a notification to this effect was issued by the Election Commission of India on 31 October 2023.

Singh said that it has been provided in Section 126A of the Public Representation Act 1951 that no person shall conduct any opinion poll and its result of any poll shall not be published during such period as may be notified by the Election Commission in this regard. It will not be published or publicized through print or electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, district returning officer added.