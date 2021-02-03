BHOPAL: Look at the thaals from Chamba and enjoy beauty of their craftsmanship

Bhopal: Thaal, a brass-made traditional ritual plate of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh is the Exhibit of the Month at Veethi Sankul of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya here.

The exhibition was inaugurated by museum director PK Mishra on Tuesday. Museum assistant curator RM Nayal and assistant keeper Rajendra Kumar Jhariya have collected and composed the exhibit.

About the exhibit, Jhariya said crafts of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh including metal craft, wood carving, basketry, embroidery represent the rich cultural tradition of the state. The exhibit is a traditional ritual plate that shows excellent metal craftsmanship of the area. This traditional plate is used by Gaddi and other folk communities in households and temples for religious offering, weddings and on other auspicious occasions.

Nayal said thaal is of two types - Ganesh Thaal and Vishnu Thaal. In Ganesh Thaal, Lord Ganesha occupies central position. Four-handed image of Lord Ganesha is shown decorated with conch, bangles, crown, garland etc. This is smaller in size.