Bhopal: Long Queue Of Citizens At RBI To Exchange Rs 2000 Notes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People made long queue at RBI, Bhopal, for exchange Rs 2000 notes which was withdrawan from circulation. People were seen standing in queues at RBI offices to exchange Rs 2,000 notes. Individuals or entities can exchange Rs 2,000 bank notes at the 19 RBI offices up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time. However, there is no limit on the total amount for getting Rs 2,000 notes credited in bank accounts. Public and entities holding such notes were initially asked to either exchange or deposit them in bank accounts by September 30.

The last date was later extended to October 7. The deposit as well as exchange facilities at bank branches was stopped on October 7. From October 8, people were given the option to get the currency exchanged or get the amount credited in their banks accounts at 19 offices of the RBI including RBI, Bhopal. On May 19, the RBI had surprised all by announcing its intent to withdraw the Rs 2,000 note introduced in 2016.

