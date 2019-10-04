Bhopal: Lone doctor at Raisen district hospital attends to patients

BHOPAL: It was chaos at Raisen district hospital on late Wednesday night when passengers injured in bus accident were rushed there for treatment. A single doctor on night duty stood shocked as screams and cries of patients and their relatives reverberated in the corridors.

The doctor immediately flung into action with his paramedical staff and attended to the patients as many as he could.

All the senior doctors posted at the hospital, reside 40 kms away in state capital. They after their duty hours return to their home in the evening. The hospital is left in charge of a single doctor and the paramedical staff.

Following the accident, civil surgeon and other senior doctors were called in the night; it took them over half-an hour to reach the hospital.

The relatives of the patients flew in rage seeing no senior doctors at the hospital. Only one doctor with paramedical staff was managing the show at district hospital, rued the kin of the injured.

The local administration too had to face brunt of patients’ relatives. Eight passengers were killed and 18 injured when a private bus fell off a culvert into a flooded Richhan river near Raisen on late Wednesday night.