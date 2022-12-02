Bhopal: Lokayukta’s anger weighs heavily, DG shifted

Vallabh Bhawan Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government transferred director general of police of Special Establishment Kailesh Makwana and additional director general KT Wifey because of certain issues between them and the Lokayukta.

Makwana has been transferred to Police Housing Corporation as its chairman. Officer on special duty at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Yogesh Chaudhary has been sent to the Special Police Establishment as its additional director general.

On the other hand, Wifey has been posted as additional director general to the department of Cooperative Fraud and Public Service Guarantee. Similarly, inspector general of police (anti-Naxal campaign) Sajid Farid Shapoo has been transferred as inspector general of Special Armed Forces.

Only six months have passed since Makwana was transferred to Special Police Establishment of Lokayukta.

Sources said that he was not on good terms with Lokayukta, so the Lokayukta used his powers to get him transferred from the department.

After Makwana had been transferred to Lokayukta office, action against graft cases intensified. During the tenure of Makwana, one or two corrupt people were caught almost daily.

Makwana informed everyone about his transfer through a tweet. He also tweeted a senior officer had written to him that in six months he became a terror to corrupt officials, which did not happen in the past 30 years.

