Bhopal: Lokayukta police register FIR against ex-IAS officer Thete, wife

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special police establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta in Bhopal have registered a corruption case against a retired IAS officer Ramesh Thete and his wife, official sources said on Wednesday.

Twenty-two cases have been pending against Thete since 2018, as they need government’s approval for prosecution.

Thete was posted as commissioner of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation. Afterwards, he was posted as a director of employment and training in Jabalpur in 2000-2002. Then, he and his wife Manda Thete borrowed Rs 68 lakh from different banks.

They returned the amount in 2012-13. In 2013, the Lokayukta registered a preliminary case against the officer and his wife. During the investigation, it came to light that the financial transactions made by the officer were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The police registered the case under sections 13 (1) B and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 120-B of IPC against Ramesh and his wife Manda Thete.

Twenty-two cases have been registered against Thete when he was additional commissioner of Ujjain.

A few other officers are co-accused in these cases. These cases are pending with the state government which has to give approval for prosecution. The present status of the cases is not known.

