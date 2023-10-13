Bhopal Logs 569 Suicides In Past Nine Months Of This Year, Highest In Past Four Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State capital Bhopal has been witnessing mounting cases of suicide this year, and the current count stands at 569. Data revealed by Bhopal police suggests that the count in 2023 is the highest in the past four years. Additionally, a total of 8,534 cases of suicides have been recorded all over the state this year. This year, on an average, at least three suicide cases are being reported daily in Bhopal. The grave figures clearly hint towards the deterioration in mental health cases across the people of the city. Free Press, when took stock of the state of hospitals, found that they have been grappling with mental health cases lately. Sources at the Gandhi Medical college told Free Press that on an average, close to 3400 patients have been arriving at the hospital every month, with complaints of deteriorating mental health.

Similar is the saga at Hamidia hospital too, where more than three thousand mental health patients have been flocking every month to seek redressal for their mental woes. Several junior doctors posted at Hamidia hospital, who did not wish to be named, said that stress, anxiety and depression has gripped the working class people more, as compared to the unemployed ones. Apart from anxiety and depression, people battling mental woes are also turning cranky, impatient and short-tempered.

As per the statements of the senior police officials of the state capital, around 33 per cent working class people ended lives this year, followed by 9.3 per cent of the adolescents and youths.

Working class people always on the helm of everything: Agrawal

Renowned psychiatrist of the city, Dr JP Agrawal said despite having a secure future and a job in hand, the working class people are often distressed, as they are always at the helm of the tasks assigned to them. This leaves them with less room to relax. He advised listening to calm music, indulging in group work, commemorating the feats achieved in the past and having a sound sleep as the panacea to the said disorders. Efforts were also made to contact Dr Rakesh Shrivastava, civil surgeon at JP hospital, who did not respond to the phone call made by Free Press.

