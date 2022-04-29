Bhopal: Local politician booked for encroaching government land worth Rs 300 cr

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been filed against a local politician Asha Jain for allegedly encroaching upon government land in Chuna Bhatti area, said officials on Thursday. The government land worth Rs 300 crore was recently freed from illegal possession.

Police station in-charge Nitin Sharma said a letter was received from tehsildar office to register a case against the encroacher Asha Jain on Thursday. A case has been registered against her under section 420 and 467 of IPC. Police have started the investigations and based on it more sections may be added in the case, said the officer, adding that the accused may also face arrest.

SDM TT Nagar, Sanjay Shrivastava told Free Press that on April 18, a team comprising officials of the district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation demolished the illegal structures on the land and freed it from encroachment. Some shops were constructed illegally on the five-acre land on the main road in Chuna Bhatti, a posh residential area.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:33 AM IST