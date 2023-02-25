Bhopal: Loan agent duped of Rs 8.35 lakh, 2 booked

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch has registered a case of fraud against two persons on charges of duping a man to the tune of Rs 8.35 lakh, the police said on Friday.

The accused had also forged an appointment letter and handed it over to the complainant, officials said.

According to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Zubair Ahmed, complainant Preetpal Singh Badhwa works as a loan agent at a private bank. In 2020, he befriended a man named Sandeep Das (29).

Das suddenly went missing and met him after four months. He told Singh that he has bagged a job in railways and then introduced him to one of his friends, Neeraj Nelson Bethe (30). He told Singh that Bethe is an official in the railway recruitment board and offered to get Singh’s son placed in railways.

Singh fell into the duo’s trap. The duo demanded Rs 8.35 lakh from him for the purpose and handed him over a forged appointment letter after receiving the amount. The accused even dispensed the salary to Singh’s son for four months, to remove doubts. In 2021, Singh came to know that appointment letter was fake, he demanded refund of his money.

The duo agreed to return the sum, but went out of his touch later, after which Singh approached police and lodged a complaint against them. Officials have launched a manhunt to nab the accused duo.