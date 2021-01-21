Bhopal: Living with Rumi- How Rumi helps to deal with day to day stress

BHOPAL: Club Literati organised a session on 'Living with Rumi- How Rumi helps to deal with day to day stress' on Zoom on Thursday. This session by Rubina Khan Shapoo was based on the poems penned by 13th-century Persian poet, Rumi on our day-to-day life and how to deal with stress.

Rubina has been a senior journalist, but she later moved to New York to treat her daughter's illness. The conditions were the opposite of what New York City was to her. At that time, she found herself pinned down by stress and struggle while handling everything alone.

Rubina said that she found Rumi then. She has read Rumi's poems like an antidepressant. And the result of the effect that Rumi's writing had on her at that time is that she has been able to give a different and better view of life today. She said that in Rumi's poems and quotes, she got answers to all her questions and troubles. Rubina further practiced wellness and Sufism. She is an advisory correspondent for the American Sufi Project.

Rubina said Rumi is a great mentor and saviour. She has been advised by Rumi on the path that she helps in making our daily life easy and happy. Around 25 members of the club attended the event. And everyone put thei