Bhopal: Listed Criminal With 60 Major Cases Held In Jaipur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local crime branch police on Sunday arrested a listed criminal from Jaipur who has 60 cases registered against him. Cases of fraud, rape, assault and cheque bounce are registered against him. Additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said Chandan Singh Verma had approached crime branch in 2019, stating that he had purchased three plots from proprietor of Krishna Builders and Developers Sunil Tibdewal.

Tibdewal had taken Rs 6.80 lakh from him but did not register the plots in his name. When he mounted pressure on Tibdewal for the same, he and his partner Vivek Sharma insulted him using casteist slurs, and threatened to kill him. The duo went missing thereafter. In 2020, Tibdewal’s partner Sharma was arrested and sent to jail.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 30,000 on any leads pertaining to Tibdewal. On Saturday, the crime branch received a tip-off about Tibdewal location in Jaipur where he ran a café. The officials rushed to Jaipur and took him into custody on Sunday. He is being brought to Bhopal. He told officials that he changed his locations frequently to dodge police action.