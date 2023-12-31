 Bhopal: Listed Criminal With 16 Cases Flees From Hospital
Bhopal: Listed Criminal With 16 Cases Flees From Hospital

Jail superintendent Rakesh Bhangre said that the accused, Nadeem Khan, had been sentenced to seven years in jail on charges of attempt to murder and has as many as 15 more criminal cases registered against him.

Updated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Listed Criminal With 16 Cases Flees From Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal booked in 16 cases allegedly managed to flee from Hamidia Hospital on Saturday. Jail superintendent Rakesh Bhangre said that the accused, Nadeem Khan, had been sentenced to seven years in jail on charges of attempt to murder and has as many as 15 more criminal cases registered against him.

He was a listed criminal of Jahangirabad, Bhangre said. A few days ago, he had complained of pain in his hand,after which the jail officials had sent him to the hospital with jail guard Deepesh Ingle. Khan and Ingle went inside the x-ray room of the hospital, where Ingle was told by the doctor to click a picture of the reports.

While doing so, Khan pushed the jail guard and the doctor, and fled from the hospital. The jail officials have launched a manhunt to nab him and have written to the jail superintendent of the Hoshangabad jail, where Ingle is posted currently. The officials said an action was underway to suspend the jail guard.

