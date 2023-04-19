Bhopal: Listed criminal booked for assaulting BJYM leader Rahul Batham

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jehangirabad police have registered a case against a listed criminal for assaulting the president of Barkhedi division of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the police said on Wednesday.

Jehangirabad police station incharge (SHO) Shahwaz Khan said that the complainant, Rahul Batham, a resident of Barkhedi and president of the Barkhedi division of BJYM, approached police on Tuesday late night, stating that a man named Deepesh Yadav had been troubling him for past few days.

On Tuesday night, Yadav spotted him and demanded Rs 1,000. When he refused, Yadav abused and assaulted him. He later fled from the spot while threatening him with dire consequences.

Post this, Batham approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police registered an FIR and have launched efforts to nab him, SHO Khan said.

