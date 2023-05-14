Bhopal: Listed criminal among 4 held for selling snacks in trains

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Bhopal has arrested four persons for selling snacks inside trains without permission, officials said on Sunday. The accused used to twist the angle cocks of the railway bogies to stop train for a longer period of time, so that they could sell and earn.

The RPF incharge Sarita Baghel said that on Saturday at around 9.30 pm, the four accused boarded Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express standing at D- cabin of Nishatpura and twisted the angle cocks of the train. A team was constituted, which immediately left for the spot and arrested one suspect.

The suspect identified himself as Manoj (28) who told the team that he lived in hut near the railway line and sold popcorns inside trains. He added that when he boarded Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express to sell popcorns, three other persons residing in the slums located nearby also came inside the train to sell snacks and water bottles. An argument took place among them, owing to which they twisted the angle cocks of five to six railway bogies. Manoj then apprised the police team of other accused Sunil Vanshkar, Rajkumar Shakya and Nirmal Vanshkar. Sunil is a listed criminal, who has more than 20 cases registered against him.