Bhopal: List of NSUI district presidents put on hold

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The list of recently declared district presidents of National Students Union of India (NSUI) has been put on hold as there was strong resentment over appointments of some of district presidents.

Sources in the NSUI said that to maintain their sway in the election year, some leaders have thrown weight behind few student leaders who were not eligible to get the post of district president. The appointment of NSUI district presidents of Sehore, Sagar and Dewas has kicked off controversy.

For instance, there has been strong reservation on the appointment of Sehore district president Devendra Thakur. His name is being opposed because he is not active and over age as well. Moreover, he is also former district president. The chance should have been given to a new face.

The dissatisfied student leaders have made a complaint to the national body, which decided to hold back the entire list of district presidents of the state. The next list is likely to be released in a week or fortnight.