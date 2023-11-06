 Bhopal: Lions Club, Election Commission Organise Rally For Voter Awareness
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Lions Club, Election Commission Organise Rally For Voter Awareness

Bhopal: Lions Club, Election Commission Organise Rally For Voter Awareness

Mauli Bass, Dr. Najia Akhtar and Seema Saxena received the Best Car Decoration award from the Chief Election Officer.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lions Club International and the State Election Commission, Bhopal, jointly organised a mega rally for voter awareness on Sunday. During the event, Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan encouraged everyone to pledge to vote. The rally commenced after Collector Ashish Singh drove a customised vintage Lamborghini car with the Chief Election Officer for a short distance. This car rally was organised in collaboration with Lions Club District 3233-G2 and included participation from 11 major districts such as Ujjain, Betul, Harda, Vidisha and more.

About 300 participants from the Lions Club in Bhopal joined the rally, which concluded at Bittan market after passing through various landmarks in the city, including Jahangirabad, Hamidia Road, Shahjahanabad, T.T. Nagar, Royal Market, Karbala, VIP Road, Roshanpura Chowk, Vyapam Chowk and more. The participants adorned their cars with balloons, slogans, flowers and decorations.

Mauli Bass, Dr. Najia Akhtar and Seema Saxena received the Best Car Decoration award from the Chief Election Officer. Additionally, Rajendra Gupta and Daksh Vibhuti were awarded in a lucky draw. The rally was flagged off by Chief Election Officer Anupam Rajan, District Election Officer and Collector Ashish Singh, Additional Collector and Nodal Sweep Rituraj and ADM Harinder Narayan Singh, along with Lions Club District Governor J.P. Singh Johar.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress Guarantees In HP, Rajasthan, Karnataka Have Failed Like Its Leader Rahul Gandhi,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BLOs, Sector Magistrate To Be Felicitated On Highest Voting Percentage

Bhopal: BLOs, Sector Magistrate To Be Felicitated On Highest Voting Percentage

MP: Diwali Fair By Trident Group Concludes In Budhni

MP: Diwali Fair By Trident Group Concludes In Budhni

MP: Drinking Water Woes Plague Parselkalan School

MP: Drinking Water Woes Plague Parselkalan School

Jashn-E-Gulabi: Begums Of Bhopal Celebrates Diwali

Jashn-E-Gulabi: Begums Of Bhopal Celebrates Diwali

Bhopal: Sports Complex Supervisor Booked For Death Of Woman Labourer

Bhopal: Sports Complex Supervisor Booked For Death Of Woman Labourer