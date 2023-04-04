Bhopal: Light rain to continue at many places in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur over Narmadapuram, Guna, Rajgarh, Ashoknagar, Sagar, North Vidisha, Sheopur, Raisen, Panna, Damoh and Chhatarpur along with light rain over Ujjain and south Bhopal, according to meteorological department officials.

Besides, Dewas, north Vidisha, Tikamgarh and Neemuch, Mandsaur, Harda, Sehore, Badwani, Khargone and Nivari are also likely to experience rain. Day temperature reduced across the state on Tuesday. Bhopal experienced traces of rain in the evening. Cloudy weather prevailed. Central parts and adjoining areas may witness some rain which will not spurt the maximum temperature, the officials added.

Bhopal recorded a day temperature 36.5 degrees Celsius after a drop of 2.8 degrees while it recorded 21.5 degrees Celsius night temperature. Damoh, Narsinghpur and Nowgong recorded a drop of 2 degrees Celsius each in day temperature. Gwalior also recorded a drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius in day temperature settling at 33.2 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a day temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius while it recorded a night temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.