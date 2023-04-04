 Bhopal: Light rain to continue at many places in MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Light rain to continue at many places in MP

Bhopal: Light rain to continue at many places in MP

Besides, Dewas, north Vidisha, Tikamgarh and Neemuch, Mandsaur, Harda, Sehore, Badwani, Khargone and Nivari are also likely to experience rain. Day temperature reduced across the state on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur over Narmadapuram, Guna, Rajgarh, Ashoknagar, Sagar, North Vidisha, Sheopur, Raisen, Panna, Damoh and Chhatarpur along with light rain over Ujjain and south Bhopal, according to meteorological department officials.

Besides, Dewas, north Vidisha, Tikamgarh and Neemuch, Mandsaur, Harda, Sehore, Badwani, Khargone and Nivari are also likely to experience rain. Day temperature reduced across the state on Tuesday. Bhopal experienced traces of rain in the evening. Cloudy weather prevailed. Central parts and adjoining areas may witness some rain which will not spurt the maximum temperature, the officials added.

Bhopal recorded a day temperature 36.5 degrees Celsius after a drop of 2.8 degrees while it recorded 21.5 degrees Celsius night temperature. Damoh, Narsinghpur and Nowgong recorded a drop of 2 degrees Celsius each in day temperature. Gwalior also recorded a drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius in day temperature settling at 33.2 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a day temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius while it recorded a night temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
Bhopal: Vande Bharat Express is welcome but why to Delhi, ask residents 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Legal Awareness Camp organised to empower students in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Legal Awareness Camp organised to empower students in Mandsaur

Bhopal: Light rain to continue at many places in MP

Bhopal: Light rain to continue at many places in MP

Bhopal: Kamal Nath is accidental leader of Emergency, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: Kamal Nath is accidental leader of Emergency, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: Vikriti portrays mental illness and society’s reaction

Bhopal: Vikriti portrays mental illness and society’s reaction

Bhopal: Process to regularise 2273 colonies has begun, says UAD minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur

Bhopal: Process to regularise 2273 colonies has begun, says UAD minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur