Bhopal: Lifer to 3 in Jamboree Maidan murder case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in Jamboree Maidan (BHEL) murder case. Additional District Judge Yugal Raghuvanshi passed the order.

Those convicted are Pramod Shilpi, Revendra Gaur and Basant Gaur, according to the public prosecution officer.

Special Public Prosecutor Ram Kumar Khatri said that a disfigured body was recovered from Jamboree BHEL Maidan on January 23, 2021. Later, it was identified as Chandan Kahar. During investigation, Pramod Shilpi, Revendra Gaur and Basant Gaur were arrested who later admitted their crime. Trio had crushed the face of Chandan Kahar with stone and killed him. Their blood stained clothes were recovered. The police had registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC.

As per report, a 27-year old youth was found brutally murdered at Jamboree ground under Piplani police station area. The victim used to work as a labourer and was missing. The circumstantial evidence had suggested that the victim had struggled to escape but the miscreants overpowered and killed him.

The brother-in-law of the deceased had identified him and told the police that the deceased was a resident of Satnami Nagar and the family members were searching for him.

Empty liquor bottles were recovered from the spot where the body was found. Old enmity was not ruled out as the deceased was offered to drink and later killed in an inebriated state.

