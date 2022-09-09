Bhopal: Life in jail to grand pa, maternal uncle for raping minor

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, awarded life imprisonment two persons under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act after DNA test report confirmed sexual assault on minor girl. The verdict was delivered by ADJ Padma Jathav, said public prosecution officials.

Incidentally, while one of the convicts is the victim's grandfather, another is maternal uncle.

On April 8, 2021, the victim's parents had lodged a complaint with the Kolar police claiming that their six-year-old daughter had been complaining of problems in her private parts.

On inquiry, she told them her maternal uncle took her and brother Bhaiyu to the residence of ‘Bade Papa’ a week ago promising samosa.

On reaching the house, the two convicts raped her causing bleeding from private parts. They later gave her Rs 20 and even threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The police later registered a case under sections 376 (a,d) of the IPC and 5G,M,N/6 of the POCSO Act with Kolar Police.

