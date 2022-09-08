e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: CM gets invite to attend religious program in Ayodhya in Oct

Prominent saints of Satna district along with former minister Rajendra Shukla called on the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Prominent saints of Satna district along with former minister Rajendra Shukla called on the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Thursday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Prominent saints of Satna district along with former minister Rajendra Shukla called on the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Thursday and invited him to attend a religious programme being held at Ayodhya from October 5 to 14, as per officials.

The CM was informed that the Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Mahamandleswar and other saints of different provinces of the country are meeting at Ram Janm Bhoomi, Ayodhya. Saints from other countries of the world will also participate in this.

CM said, “The convention will definitely connect with the devotees in a big way. Madhya Pradesh will also participate in this.”

