 Bhopal: Life Imprisonment For Stabbing Wife 40 Times
Accused Shobharam has been convicted under Section 302 of IPC, according to special public prosecution officer Ram Kumar Khatri.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions court, Bhopal, convicted a man, sentencing him to life imprisonment for murdering his wife. Accused Shobharam has been convicted under Section 302 of IPC, according to special public prosecution officer Ram Kumar Khatri.

This was second marriage between accused and deceased after her first husband’s death. The husband is a labourer and suspected her, which led to frequent fights between the two.

Khatri said, “Shobharam had attacked wife Shyam Bai (36) 30 to 40 times with knife in March 2020. She was a maid servant and at time of attack, was working at house of Sunil Chaurasia in Kolar. Shobharam came on his bike and started attacking with knife. Suspecting illicit relationship, maid was stabbed to death by her husband.”

Sunil tried to protect maid and raised alarm. Neighbours rushed for protection. Shobharam had other knife. He again started stabbing her.

