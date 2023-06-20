Bhopal: GMC, Emory University Students To Conduct Research On TB

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang held a discussion with the students of America's Emory University who had come to study at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) at Mantralaya on Tuesday. These students, along with medical students and doctors of Bhopal GMC, will conduct research on the topic of TB in pregnant women. Minister informed that Medical Education Department of Madhya Pradesh, under Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission, aims to provide excellent education to medical students, ensure exchange of medical knowledge between Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and Emory University of America.

MoU has been signed for this. Under this, the students of Emory University and GMC will work on PDSA (Plan Do Study Act) tools by collecting and analysing baseline data for TB screening in pregnant women for a month.