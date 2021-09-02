Bhopal: LIC felicitates Olympian Vivek Sagar

Bhopal: The Life Insurance Corporation of India felicitated Olympic bronze medallist Vivek Sagar during an event on the occasion of its 65th anniversary on Wednesday, informing the officials from the central regional office.

Regional manager Prakash Chand hoisted the National Flag along with the officials, staff and policyholders. They paid their respects to those who have lost their lives during Covid-19.

He congratulated Olympian Vivek Sagar for making the country proud and presented him with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The corporation has decided to honour the Olympic winners with prize money, said Chand, adding that the Olympics gold medalists will be awarded with Rs 1 crore, silver medalists with Rs 50 lakh and the bronze medalists with Rs 25 lakh.

The players who finished fourth at their respective events at Olympics will also be awarded with Rs 10 lakh each, he added.

Chand appreciated the performance of the entire Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics and congratulated Vivek and his team for bringing Indian hockey into picture once again.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:13 AM IST