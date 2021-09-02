e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:13 AM IST

Bhopal: LIC felicitates Olympian Vivek Sagar

Presents cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.
Staff Reporter
Regional manager Prakash Chand presents cheque for Rs 25 lakh | FP

Regional manager Prakash Chand presents cheque for Rs 25 lakh | FP

Advertisement

Bhopal: The Life Insurance Corporation of India felicitated Olympic bronze medallist Vivek Sagar during an event on the occasion of its 65th anniversary on Wednesday, informing the officials from the central regional office.

Regional manager Prakash Chand hoisted the National Flag along with the officials, staff and policyholders. They paid their respects to those who have lost their lives during Covid-19.

He congratulated Olympian Vivek Sagar for making the country proud and presented him with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The corporation has decided to honour the Olympic winners with prize money, said Chand, adding that the Olympics gold medalists will be awarded with Rs 1 crore, silver medalists with Rs 50 lakh and the bronze medalists with Rs 25 lakh.

The players who finished fourth at their respective events at Olympics will also be awarded with Rs 10 lakh each, he added.

Chand appreciated the performance of the entire Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics and congratulated Vivek and his team for bringing Indian hockey into picture once again.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Pet guards locked house as eerie silence prevails where engineer killed self, made bid on...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:13 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal