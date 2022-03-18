Bhopal: Leopard given anesthesia, dies on way

Bhopal/Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard entered the house of a resident of Bodalkasa village in Waraseoni sub-division on Thursday morning to hunt a goat kept there, forest officials said.

As soon as the owner of the house Yadavrao Bisen heard the bleats of the goat, he went there and what he saw shocked him. A leopard was trying to attack a goat kept in his house.

Immediately after that, Bisen raised an alarm and a large number of villagers gathered in his house.

The villagers also informed the forest department. The officials rushed to the spot, gave anaesthesia to the big cat and put it in a cage.

Nevertheless, the leopard died on way to Waraseowni, officials said.

According to sub-divisional officer of forest Amit Patodi the leopard was 12-year-old.

Patodi further said that after the postmortem, it came to light that the leopard was hungry for more than three days, as its stomach was found empty during the postmortem.

As the villagers made a hue and cry, the leopard was scared, because it was old and unable to hunt.

So, once it was given anaesthesia, the leopardís condition did not improve, and it died, Patodi said.

All the officers were present at the time of the last rites of the leopard.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:25 AM IST