Bhopal: Learning exercise on calculating carbon credits organised

Bhopal: Workshop in progress | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An exercise to learn how to calculate carbon credits for renewable energy was held as part of two-day workshop on Forest Carbon Assessment and Carbon Financing in the city on Sunday. It was organised by Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal, in association with Society for Resource Planning, Development and Research. The discussion also focused on raising awareness about carbon credits among communities.

The learning exercise was part of concluding day of workshop. Lokesh Chandra Dubey delivered a speech on the subject. At the workshop, deliberations were held on possibilities of climate finance in forestry sector and assess carbon market potential as a means to mitigate climate change impact.

It was attended by the institute director K Ravichandran, dean Manmohan Yadav, and former director Ram Prasad. Yadav expressed gratitude towards all the participants by felicitating them with certificates of participation.