COVID-19: WHO approves Serum Institute's COVOVAX for emergency use
Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 08:05 PM IST

Bhopal: Leaders are not born but are made by their experiences in life, says principal of School of Social Sciences Father John PJ

Staff Reporter
Investiture ceremony in progress |

BHOPAL: Leaders are not born but are made by their experiences in life, said principal of Bhopal School of Social Sciences Fr John PJ.

He was speaking at investiture ceremony for academic year 2021-22 at Jubilee Auditorium of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) on Friday. The ceremony began with the echo of marching band followed by the college anthem. The principal administered the oath to respective post holders. They pledged to bestow their duties to the best of their abilities.

The principal also encouraged and reminded them that they are the torchbearers of all the values that BSSS stands for and urged them to take responsibility with commitment and integrity. The post holders were given badges. Their zeal reflected their confidence and dedication to execute their work. Shumayela Hasan proposed vote of thanks.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 08:05 PM IST
