Bhopal: Last date for filing annual return to FSSAI is June 30

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Last day of filing annual return to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) by food manufacturers is June 30 for financial year 2021-2022. If the return is not submitted by this date, action will be taken by the department.

All the food manufacturers have been informed about the same. For this, they will be required to login to foscos.fssai.gov.in and go to annual return section and make entries, according to Food and Drug (FDA) official Devendra Dubey.

Food business operators, food manufacturers, importers, packers and every FBO including the ones dealing in milk and milk products need to file the FSSAI annual return online in the Form D1 to Food Licensing Authority.

