Bhopal: Last date for fee reimbursement to private schools extended till June 30

BHOPAL: The School Education Department (SED) has extended the last date for reimbursement of fees to private schools under provisions of Right to Education Act.

Private schools were given time up to February 28 to submit the proposal with the Rajya Shiksha Kendra of the school education department. Now the time limit to submit the proposal for the session 2019-20 has been extended till June 30.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra director S Dhanaraju said that the extension for the last date has been done for the last time after which the portal will be closed and no proposals will be entertained.

The director has also asked the collectors of all districts to inform all private schools in their jurisdiction to submit their final proposals of the fees. All proposals have to be prepared online module and submitted only online. Schools failing to do this will not be eligible for the reimbursement of fee and students studying in their schools under RTE will be study free, says instructions.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra has also asked the schools to complete the proposals pending of previous years and remove anomalies and objections in the proposals of the year 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra has started a special drive to clear the old pendency and resolve the issue related to fee reimbursement within a week.

Strict action would be taken against officials found erring or showing laxity in this campaign.