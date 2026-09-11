Bhopal Land Dispute Turns Ugly As 2 Rounds Fired Outside Businessman’s House In Goregaon, CCTV Under Scanner | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two rounds were allegedly fired outside the house of a 60-year-old real estate businessman in Goregaon village at 2.30 am on Friday, Ratibad police said.

The businessman, Santosh Singh Tomar, told police that more than half a dozen men arrived in an SUV, opened fire outside his gate and fled after allegedly threatening to kill him.

According to police, Tomar had earlier complained about alleged illegal plotting on the land in the area by a resident, Lakhan Maran.

Tomar told police that a dispute had continued following the complaint and that he had allegedly received threatening phone calls.

The caller reportedly warned him that he would not be allowed to continue his business or live in the area. Police are now examining whether the alleged threats and the firing incident are connected.

CCTV cameras installed around Tomar's residence were operational at the time of the incident. Police said the footage captured an SUV arriving in the area and leaving shortly after the firing.

However, no person can be seen firing in the available footage, police said. Investigators are examining the recordings to establish the sequence of events and identify the vehicle and suspects.

Police station in-charge Rasbihari Sharma said the case was under investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage and evidence collected from the spot to identify those involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the firing.