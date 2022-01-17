Bhopal: Lalima Goswami qualifies for West Zone Chess Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradeh): Lalima Goswami from Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya (MVM) has been selected for West Zone Inter-College Chess Championship to represent Bhopal division, said the MVM management on Sunday.

Lalima secured third place at Divisional Inter-College Chess Championship, qualifying for West Zone Championship. The divisional championship was held at Post Graduation College in Sehore on Sunday. Players from the colleges of Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will compete in the west zone championship. The championship for women will be held in Gujarat, tentatively from February 1-4.

