Bhopal: Lakhs of youths to benefit from Agnipath scheme, says Shivraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday that lakhs of Indian youths would benefit from Agnipath scheme. He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the upper age for the job aspirants under the scheme to 23 years for this year was commendable.

"The Prime Minister is making all efforts with sensitivity to build future of youths", he added. "Lakhs of youths will benefit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision. They will not only contribute to nation building but will also tread on the path of their bright future with speed," Chouhan tweeted.

“Prime Minister and all countrymen will always stand by Agniveers," he added. Meanwhile, state government has appealed to youths not to be misled by rumours or false information about the scheme.

Notably, there was a violent protest by a section of youths in Gwalior on Thursday against the scheme. On Friday, a similar protest was staged by youths in Indore like in other parts of the country.