Bhopal Lakes Turn Risk Zones As No Boat Has Renewed Permit In A Decade | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the recent tragedy at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur that claimed at least 13 lives, serious lapses in boating safety have surfaced in the state capital, with none of the paddle and row boats renewing permits for nearly a decade.

Across major water bodies, including the Upper Lake, Lower Lake and at Sair Sapata, more than 50 private boats are reportedly operating, while the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has official records of only around 30.

More concerning is that nearly 20 boats are allegedly operating without any registration. The municipal administration appears to have no updated data on private operators, exposing major gaps in monitoring and regulation.

Investigations reveal that most private boat operators have not renewed their licences for several years. At key locations such as the Boat Club and Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya, boats continue to run in violation of norms.

Despite this, authorities have failed to take strict action, raising concerns about accountability and enforcement.

Temporary Ban, but no enforcement

After the Bargi Dam incident, the BMC imposed a temporary ban on private boat operations in the Upper Lake as a precaution. Boats have since remained stationed along the banks, but the administration has yet to take action against operators running vessels without permits.

Outdated and unsafe equipment

Safety arrangements on these boats present an alarming picture. Many vessels either lack life jackets or carry ones that are severely worn out. In several cases, the belts on life jackets are broken, rendering them ineffective during emergencies. Despite these risks, tourists were allowed to board boats without adequate safety measures, putting lives in danger.

Official Statement

Pramod Malviya, in-charge of the Lake Conservation Cell of BMC, told Free Press, No one has been granted a licence to operate boats on Bada Talab. A complete ban has been imposed, and if licences are not renewed promptly, action