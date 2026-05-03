Overhead In Bhopal: Officer’s Concern, Colleagues Riled, Waiting For Transfer, Officers' Stands & More | Representative Image

Officer’s concern

The government is unhappy with a senior IAS officer these days because of his role in a dispute between a minister and a young bureaucrat. People in the corridors of power say the senior IAS officer gave a lot of importance to the controversy, bringing politicians and officials face-to-face. The senior officer issued a statement in the media over the matter, making the government uncomfortable. He blew the private message from an officer into a major issue. Yet, his stance on the dispute became an advantage for him. Many young IAS officers were pleased with his step. On the other hand, the reports that the government is unhappy with him have reached Sahib, who is worried about it. The reason for his concern is an important post, which he wants a relative of his to get. He is making efforts for it. Against this backdrop, the officer does not want the government to be unhappy with him.

Colleagues riled

There is anger among some IAS officers from the state against an MP-cadre bureaucrat posted in Delhi. Those officers sought his help regarding assembly election duty in five states. A few officers wanted to get rid of poll duty for different reasons. Since the officer, from whom they sought help, is from MP, they expected he would come to their rescue. The officer is holding such a position that he could free them from election duty. It is also true that the Election Commission has been so strict about it that few officers could take the risk of extending a helping hand in this regard. Thus, Sahib did not help most of the officers. Leave alone helping, he did not even take the calls of his colleagues, spawning anger among them. Some of them say during his posting in the state, they did a lot for him, but his recent behaviour was unacceptable. A few are in a mood to settle the issue with him in the coming days.

Waiting for transfer

An IAS officer, holding an important position, is waiting for the end of the wheat procurement process. The officer wants a transfer from the department for which he is working now. The government has decided to transfer him. His post is directly linked with the wheat procurement process. The higher-ups in the government have told the officer that they cannot shift him from his present place of work until the procurement is underway. Problems may occur if they shift the officer. Thus, the government does not want to transfer him until the procurement process continues to avoid any embarrassment. The officer initially thought he would be free by the beginning of the current month. Now that the government has extended the date, the procurement process will continue until the month-end. Whenever the government extends the date for wheat collection, Sahib feels uneasy. The officer was hopeful of getting an important position since the new government took the reins of power in the state, but his wishes remained unfulfilled. The wheat procurement has, in fact, become a hurdle in the way of his transfer.

Officer’s stand

A minister, an expert in doing underhand dealings, is scunnered with an IAS officer of a corporation functioning under his department. The officer, previously posted in the corporation, was on good terms with the minister, and both made a lot of money through secret manoeuvres. During the tenure of the IAS officer in the corporation, the minister made crores of rupees. But the officer now posted in the corporation does not give him much importance. As a result, a dispute cropped up between them over a tender. The minister wanted the officer to give the work under the tender to a company suggested by his son. The officer, however, refused it. The pressure mounted by the minister on the officer had no impact. After the incident, the officer is not ready to obey the minister, who is trying to shift him from the corporation. The minister has complained to the head of state against him and is hopeful of his transfer from the corporation in the coming days.

Facing allegations

An IPS officer is being defamed these days. There have so far been no allegations of underhand dealings against him, but a few people are maligning him. There are whispers in the corridors of power that he is getting many things done through backdoor channels. There are scopes for getting sweeteners in the department where officer is posted. He, too, has opened the channels for hush money. An agent from the state capital is also seen at the officer's residence. In the past few days, the agent has lobbied regarding some cases. officer is aware of what the people are saying about him. His relationship with the agent may weigh heavy on him in the coming days.

Hard times

An IAS officer is upset these days. People in the corridors of power say so. He was peacefully working as a collector in a district, but his misfortunes have begun since the government transferred him to an important position. When many people died after drinking contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura Colony, Indore, the officer was working there. The higher-ups in the government did not want to transfer him from Indore, but the circumstances forced them to do so. Soon after the Indore tragedy, the government appointed him managing director of a corporation. Since the post was better than the one he was previously holding, the government’s decision to transfer him to the corporation invited a lot of criticism. Sahib is the managing director of the corporation whose officers and employees drew fire from the public for the Bagri Dam tragedy. In this situation, he has been on election duty in West Bengal for one month. The way the tragedy has stirred up discussions across the country has kept the officer on edge. Though the officer is efficient, the heartbreaking events occurring during his posting in a particular location are compounding his difficulties