Bhopal: Ladli Behnas To Get Rs 1,500 On Aug 10, Rs 450 To Refill Gas Cylinders, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal/Satna/Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said Rs 1,500 will be transferred to the accounts of Ladli Behnas on August 10.

Out of Rs 1,500, Rs 1,250 is part of Ladli Behna Yojna and an additional amount of Rs 250 will be given as Rakshabandhan gift, Yadav said.

The government will also give a financial aid of Rs 450 to refill the gas cylinders to those who women who are getting the benefits of Ladli Behna Yojna and Ujjwala Yojna. He made the statement at the inauguration of Ladli Behna Utsav in Chitrakoot on Thursday.

Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on August 19, but it will be solemnised throughout the month of Shravan, he said.

The function has been organised in every district to get the blessings of Ladli Behnas, Yadav said.

At the function, the Ladli Behnas presented a 30-foot-long Rakhi to Yadav.

Chitrakoot is the place where Lord Ram and Nanaji Deshmukh did penance, he said, adding that efforts are being made to develop Chitrakoot on the pattern of Ayodhya.

The government is giving all possible help to the deprived and the poor, the Chief Minister said.

The government is pulling out all the stops to develop the state, and this is the reason why, the regional investors’ summit is going to be held in Rewa, he said.

According to Yadav, after the summit, there will be lot of investments in the area, which will create jobs for locals.

He directed the Chitrakoot collector to stop extortion in the name of parking in different places. Yadav also planted saplings on the premises of Deendayal Research Institute.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation of the construction work worth Rs 131 crore. He distributed the benefits of Ladli Lakshmi Yojna, Prdhanmantri Matri Vandana Yojna and other government schemes among women.

Chief Minister gave Rakshabandhan gifts to those women who were present at the function. He also interacted with the women who were on the swings. The Ladli Behnas showered flower petals on the Chief Minister and tied Rakhis around his wrists to show their affection.