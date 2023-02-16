Bhopal: Ladli Behna Yojna to be launched on CM’s birthday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to present a gift to women in the state on his birthday which falls on March 5.

Chouhan announced the scheme, Ladli Behna Yojna, at Narmada festival in Narmadapuram.

Initially, it was decided that the scheme would be launched on March 8, the International Women’s Day. But now, it has been decided that the programme will be launched on his birthday.

After the scheme is launched, the women will be asked to fill in the forms for getting the benefit.

The ruling party is planning to call some senior leader from the Centre to launch the scheme.

One crore women will be given Rs 1,000 a month under the scheme which is considered an ambitious project of the ruling party before the elections. The state government is going to make a provision for it in the budget.

According to sources, a sum of Rs 10,000 crore will be earmarked for the scheme. Filling of forms will begin from March 5.

The government is getting ready to complete all the formalities by April and May and to give the first installment from June.

All terms and conditions have been prepared. The women paying income tax will be kept out of the scheme. Besides, the women, possessing less than five acres, will get the benefit of the scheme.

Those who are in government jobs will not get the benefit. The government is giving a big relief to women through this scheme.

Two women from the same family will be given the benefit. Camps will be held in villages to help women to fill in forms. In cities, camps will be held in every ward.

The forms will be scrutinised and a list prepared. On the grounds of the list, money will be transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries.