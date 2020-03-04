Bhopal: Lack of funds with BMC may cause water woes this summer

BHOPAL: The shortage of funds with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) may well become the reason for water woes for the residents of state capital this summer.

Most of the bore-wells have gone defunct in the areas of old Bhopal, but the civic body is yet to initiate the repair work.

The summers have arrived and the arrangements of water supply in those areas of Bhopal, where pipelines are not laid, are not initiated yet.

These areas receive water supply through bore well. Similarly, the BMC officials have also not started any preparations for the repair work of the motors that have gone defunct in these bore-wells.

Ex-corporator Sanjeev Gupta says that there are over 40 old bore-wells in his ward.

Out of these ten bore-wells have gone defunct. Though four new bore-wells have been dug up but they are yet to be fitted with motor.

He said the tenure of the council is over and the motor installation was to be done by the fund of the corproator, but the work is now stopped.

Shahwar Mansoori, another ex-corproator from the old Bhopal area said the civic body is using Raja Ki Bawdi and other wells for water supply, but the water is polluted there.

He said that if the new bore wells are not dug up before the summers arrive fully, how the residents in these areas will get water.

Official speak

AR Pawar, city engineer water works in the BMC says the digging up of new bore-wells or any new pipeline is a subject to the new budget. All the bore-wells in Bhopal are functional and if there is any problem with, we will see to it, he says.